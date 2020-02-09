

Made-tea production enters new era in northern zone

Officials of Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) said commercial tea cultivation on the 'small-scale gardening-basis' continues to boost in the valley ushering in a new horizon in the agricultural economy.

While talking with the Daily Observer, Senior Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Tea Research Institute Dr Mohammad Shameem Al Mamun discussed the history of the beginning of tea farming and its rapid growth in the Kartoa Valley.

Being directed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her visit to Panchagarh in 1996, the then Deputy Commissioner Rabiul Islam planted some tea saplings on Panchagarh Circuit House premises on an experimental basis, he said.

Getting better results, a BTB team conducted feasibility study in Panchagarh and Thakurgaon districts in 1999 and found 16,000 hectares of land suitable for commercial tea cultivation. Later, Tentulia Tea Company Limited first started tea farming in Tentulia Upazila of Panchagarh in 2000," said Shameem, also project director of the Northern Bangladesh Project of BTB at its Regional Office in Panchagarh. Other companies and local farmers also started commercial tea farming since 2005 in Panchagarh.

The BTB launched the 'Expansion of Small Holding Tea Cultivation in Northern Bangladesh Project' by BTB since 2015 at Tk 4.97 crore to bring more than 500 hectares of land within 2020 in the valley prompting faster expansion of tea cultivation.

Dr Shameem said owners of nine registered and 19 unregistered gardens and 6,558 small holders cultivated tea on 8,681 acres of land in Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts producing 4.69 crore kg of green tea leaves in 2019. The 18 companies operating in Panchagarh and Thakurgaon districts, are processing green tea leaves after producing those in their gardens and purchasing from smallholders to produce 'made-tea' for selling at Chattogram Auction Market.

After processing of 4.69 crore kg green tea leaves, the 18 tea processing factories produced 96 lakh kg made-tea in 2019 in the valley, he said adding that made-tea production stood at 84.67 lakh kg in 2018 and 54.40 lakh kg in 2017 there.

With continuous expansion of tea cultivation on 'small-scale gardening-basis', production of green tea leaves is bringing good fortune to many farmers and creating jobs for over 12,000 tea workers, mostly women, in the valley.

Smallholder tea grower Matiar Rahman of Sonapatila Village in Panchagarh said, "I started tea farming in 4.50 acres of plain land for the first time in 2002. Currently, I am cultivating tea in 52 acres of land and selling my green tea leaves to tea processing companies."

He called upon the authorities concerned to increase purchase rate of green tea leaves from smallholder tea growers to Tk 35 from present rate of Tk 16.80 per kg to make tea farming profitable.

While talking, some female labourers plucking tea-leaves Nasima Begum, Noor Banu and Muktara Begum of Tentulia Upazila said they are earning Tk 500 to 600 as daily wages by plucking green tea-leaves.

President of Bangladesh Small Tea Garden Owners' Association Amirul Haque Khokan said tea cultivation on 'small-scale gardening-basis' has a brighter prospect to change fortune of local farmers and improve their living standard.

He called for stopping smuggling of poor quality made tea from the neighbouring country, imposing higher tax on tea import and increasing the current Tk 16 purchase rate of green tea-leaves per kg to Tk 35 to save the local farmers and the tea industry.















