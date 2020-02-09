

80pc paddy purchase target achieved at Ghatail

Government is buying per maund Aman paddy at Tk 1,040 directly from the farmers. But, the same paddy is selling at Tk 800 to 850 in the market.

LSD sources said they have set a target to buy 1,734 metric tons of Aman paddy in the upazila this fiscal. Of this, about 1,350 MT has already been bought by the LSD authority as the Food Department gave instructions to buy paddy instead of rice recently.

Following this, Regional Food Controller Tapan Kumar Das visited Ghatail LSD on January 5 last, and instructed its officials to complete the purchase as early as possible.

Besides, District Food Controller Md Kamal Hossen is also visiting here on regular basis.

On the other hand, Director General (Additional Secretary) of Food Department Sarwar Mahmud attended a view exchange meeting on buying Aman paddy and rice at Tangail Circuit House on January 19 last. At that time, he ordered the concerned officials to complete the buying of at least 80 per cent paddy within January 31.

Ghatail LSD Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Khorshed Alam confirmed they successfully bought at least 80 per cent of Aman paddy from the local farmers.

He also said a facebook page was opened where the information about the purchase of paddy is being regularly updated.































TANGAIL, Feb 8: Local Supply Depot (LSD) in Ghatail Upazila of the district has achieved about 80 per cent target to buy Aman paddy till January 30 last, said official sources.Government is buying per maund Aman paddy at Tk 1,040 directly from the farmers. But, the same paddy is selling at Tk 800 to 850 in the market.LSD sources said they have set a target to buy 1,734 metric tons of Aman paddy in the upazila this fiscal. Of this, about 1,350 MT has already been bought by the LSD authority as the Food Department gave instructions to buy paddy instead of rice recently.Following this, Regional Food Controller Tapan Kumar Das visited Ghatail LSD on January 5 last, and instructed its officials to complete the purchase as early as possible.Besides, District Food Controller Md Kamal Hossen is also visiting here on regular basis.On the other hand, Director General (Additional Secretary) of Food Department Sarwar Mahmud attended a view exchange meeting on buying Aman paddy and rice at Tangail Circuit House on January 19 last. At that time, he ordered the concerned officials to complete the buying of at least 80 per cent paddy within January 31.Ghatail LSD Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Khorshed Alam confirmed they successfully bought at least 80 per cent of Aman paddy from the local farmers.He also said a facebook page was opened where the information about the purchase of paddy is being regularly updated.