Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:51 AM
Home Countryside

80pc paddy purchase target achieved at Ghatail

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

80pc paddy purchase target achieved at Ghatail

80pc paddy purchase target achieved at Ghatail

TANGAIL, Feb 8: Local Supply Depot (LSD) in Ghatail Upazila of the district has achieved about 80 per cent target to buy Aman paddy till January 30 last, said official sources.
Government is buying per maund Aman paddy at Tk 1,040 directly from the farmers. But, the same paddy is selling at Tk 800 to 850 in the market.
LSD sources said they have set a target to buy 1,734 metric tons of Aman paddy in the upazila this fiscal. Of this, about 1,350 MT has already been bought by the LSD authority as the Food Department gave instructions to buy paddy instead of rice recently.
Following this, Regional Food Controller Tapan Kumar Das visited Ghatail LSD on January 5 last, and instructed its officials to complete the purchase as early as possible.
Besides, District Food Controller Md Kamal Hossen is also visiting here on regular basis.
On the other hand, Director General (Additional Secretary) of Food Department Sarwar Mahmud attended a view exchange meeting on buying Aman paddy and rice at Tangail Circuit House on January 19 last. At that time, he ordered the concerned officials to complete the buying of at least 80 per cent paddy within January 31.
Ghatail LSD Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Khorshed Alam confirmed they successfully bought at least 80 per cent of Aman paddy from the local farmers.
He also said a facebook page was opened where the information about the purchase of paddy is being regularly updated.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13-year completion of Bidya Niketon High School in Narayanganj City
Artistes performing at a function that was held to mark the "Mujib Barsha"
Eight kill selves in Barishal in January
37 CC cameras installed at Gurudaspur to reduce crime
Ways to produce maize at large scale discussed
Obituary
Minor drowns in Panchagarh
Govt firm to ensure quality education: Dipu Moni


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft