

Appeal for help

She is the daughter of a betel-nut retailer Noor Islam of Paschim Chhatgopalpur Village under Tilai Union in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district.

Her father took her to different doctors in Rangpur, but they could not cure her.

Finally, Dr Abdul Alim Sarker in Dhaka advised her immediate heart operation, which needs Tk 2 lakh.

But, it is impossible for her poor father to manage this amount.

Persons interested to help her can send money to the bKash No. 01796-717491.



























