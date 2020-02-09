Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:50 AM
Home Countryside

Appeal for help

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

Appeal for help

Appeal for help

KURIGRAM: Six-year-old Sadia Aktar Shanta has been affected by a heart problem with a defect in her valve.
She is the daughter of a betel-nut retailer Noor Islam of Paschim Chhatgopalpur Village under Tilai Union in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district.
Her father took her to different doctors in Rangpur, but they could not cure her.
Finally, Dr Abdul Alim Sarker in Dhaka advised her immediate heart operation, which needs Tk 2 lakh.
But, it is impossible for her poor father to manage this amount.
Persons interested to help her can send money to the bKash No. 01796-717491.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13-year completion of Bidya Niketon High School in Narayanganj City
Artistes performing at a function that was held to mark the "Mujib Barsha"
Eight kill selves in Barishal in January
37 CC cameras installed at Gurudaspur to reduce crime
Ways to produce maize at large scale discussed
Obituary
Minor drowns in Panchagarh
Govt firm to ensure quality education: Dipu Moni


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft