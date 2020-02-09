Six nabbed with drugs in three districts





JOYPURHAT: Police, in an anti-drug drive, arrested three persons along with drugs from Panchbibi Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Golam Mostofa said on a tip-off they arrested Milon Hossen, 24, and Arif Hossen, 25, of Gopalpur area along with 500 yaba tablets from Bagjana Atapara area in Panchbibi Upazila.

In another drive, police arrested Ratna Begum, 22, wife of Ashraful Islam of Basudebpur Village in Hakimpur Upazila of Dinajpur District along with 140 pieces of ampoule from Bagjana Bheempur Bus Stand area.

Two cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed in this connection, the SI added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man along with yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Detained Md Montua Mia, a resident of Kabilganj area in the upazila, is accused in several cases, RAB said.

RAB-10 Deputy Commander Md Qaiyumuzzaman Khan said on information, a team of the RAB conducted a drive in Mograpara Chowrasta area and arrested Montu. The RAB members also recovered 3,880 yaba tablets, seized Tk 43,800 in cash and three mobile phone sets during the drive.

A case was filed under Narcotics Control Act with Sonargaon PS in this connection, the deputy commander added.

KISHOREGANJ: Police arrested two persons with 30 yaba tablets from Akara Bazar area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Abu Hanif, 38, son of late Afaz Uddin of Fathapur Village in Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj and Sohel, 46, son of late Ataur Rahman of Akra Bazar Village in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila. Abu Hanif is a warden at Kishoreganj District Jail.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Model PS Md Abu Bakar Siddique said police conducted a drive in Akara Bazar area in the afternoon and arrested the duo with yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the OC added.

Kishoreganj Jail Super Bazlur Rashid said Worden Abu Hanif was suspended after the incident.















