Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:50 AM
Home Countryside

Six nabbed with drugs in three districts

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Six persons were arrested with drugs in three districts- Joypurhat, Narayanganj and Kishoreganj, in two days.
JOYPURHAT: Police, in an anti-drug drive, arrested three persons along with drugs from Panchbibi Upazila of the district early Saturday.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Golam Mostofa said on a tip-off they arrested Milon Hossen, 24, and Arif Hossen, 25, of Gopalpur area along with 500 yaba tablets from Bagjana Atapara area in Panchbibi Upazila.
In another drive, police arrested Ratna Begum, 22, wife of Ashraful Islam of Basudebpur Village in Hakimpur Upazila of Dinajpur District along with 140 pieces of ampoule from Bagjana Bheempur Bus Stand area.
Two cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed in this connection, the SI added.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man along with yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Detained Md Montua Mia, a resident of Kabilganj area in the upazila, is accused in several cases, RAB said.
RAB-10 Deputy Commander Md Qaiyumuzzaman Khan said on information, a team of the RAB conducted a drive in Mograpara Chowrasta area and arrested Montu. The RAB members also recovered 3,880 yaba tablets, seized Tk 43,800 in cash and three mobile phone sets during the drive.
A case was filed under Narcotics Control Act with Sonargaon PS in this connection, the deputy commander added.
KISHOREGANJ: Police arrested two persons with 30 yaba tablets from Akara Bazar area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The arrested persons are: Abu Hanif, 38, son of late Afaz Uddin of Fathapur Village in Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj and Sohel, 46, son of late Ataur Rahman of Akra Bazar Village in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila. Abu Hanif is a warden at Kishoreganj District Jail.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Model PS Md Abu Bakar Siddique said police conducted a drive in Akara Bazar area in the afternoon and arrested the duo with yaba tablets.
A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the OC added.
Kishoreganj Jail Super Bazlur Rashid said Worden Abu Hanif was suspended after the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13-year completion of Bidya Niketon High School in Narayanganj City
Artistes performing at a function that was held to mark the "Mujib Barsha"
Eight kill selves in Barishal in January
37 CC cameras installed at Gurudaspur to reduce crime
Ways to produce maize at large scale discussed
Obituary
Minor drowns in Panchagarh
Govt firm to ensure quality education: Dipu Moni


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft