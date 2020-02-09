Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:50 AM
Home Countryside

Two beaten dead in two districts

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Two persons were beaten to death in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Tangail, recently.  
BARISHAL: A person was beaten to death by his three younger brothers in the city on Saturday Morning, centring collection of rent from the family shop.
Deceased Farid Hossain, 45, was the eldest son of late Mazid Khan of Shitlakhola area in the city.
Local sources said Farid went to their family shop for collecting monthly-rent in the morning, while the shopkeeper refused to pay him money. Later, He called Farid's three younger brothers, Shah Alam, Mafij and Mazibor, who were locked into an altercation. At one stage, all of them started beating Farid, leaving him seriously injured.
Hearing his scream, the locals rushed him to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Model Police Station Md Nurul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Shah Alam in this connection and is trying to detain others.
TANGAIL: A college student was beaten to death by a group of miscreants in the town on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Tanvir Mahtab alias Ishrak, 20, son of Ibrahim Mia of Ashekpur area. He was a student of Hazi Abul Hossain Institute of Technology in the town.
Superintend of Police (SP) Sanjit Kumar Roy said a group of miscreants left Ishrak at the municipal park area in the afternoon, after beating him indiscriminately.
Being informed, police rescued him and rushed him to Tangail General Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead, the SP added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13-year completion of Bidya Niketon High School in Narayanganj City
Artistes performing at a function that was held to mark the "Mujib Barsha"
Eight kill selves in Barishal in January
37 CC cameras installed at Gurudaspur to reduce crime
Ways to produce maize at large scale discussed
Obituary
Minor drowns in Panchagarh
Govt firm to ensure quality education: Dipu Moni


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft