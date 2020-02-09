Two beaten dead in two districts





BARISHAL: A person was beaten to death by his three younger brothers in the city on Saturday Morning, centring collection of rent from the family shop.

Deceased Farid Hossain, 45, was the eldest son of late Mazid Khan of Shitlakhola area in the city.

Local sources said Farid went to their family shop for collecting monthly-rent in the morning, while the shopkeeper refused to pay him money. Later, He called Farid's three younger brothers, Shah Alam, Mafij and Mazibor, who were locked into an altercation. At one stage, all of them started beating Farid, leaving him seriously injured.

Hearing his scream, the locals rushed him to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Model Police Station Md Nurul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Shah Alam in this connection and is trying to detain others.

TANGAIL: A college student was beaten to death by a group of miscreants in the town on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Tanvir Mahtab alias Ishrak, 20, son of Ibrahim Mia of Ashekpur area. He was a student of Hazi Abul Hossain Institute of Technology in the town.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sanjit Kumar Roy said a group of miscreants left Ishrak at the municipal park area in the afternoon, after beating him indiscriminately.

Being informed, police rescued him and rushed him to Tangail General Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead, the SP added.























