Seven killed, 25 injured in road mishaps in four dists





COX'S BAZAR: Four passengers of a bus were killed and 22 injured as the vehicle plunged into a roadside ditch at Baniarchhara Station on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in Chakaria Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, police said.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chiringa Highway Police Station (PS) Md Anisur Rahman said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Star Line Paribahan' turned turtle on the road and fell into a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering, leaving four passengers dead on the spot and 22 injured.

On information, Chakaria Fire Service and Civil Defence members rushed to the spot and rescued the injured with the help of locals.

The wounded were admitted to different hospitals in the upazila, the OC added.

LAXMIPUR: A youth was killed and his younger brother injured in an accident on the Dhaka-Laxmipur Regional Highway in Jaddowa area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Abdur Rahim was a lab technologist at Laxmipur Comfort Diagnostic Centre.

Eyewitnesses said the two motorcyclists were going to attend a religious gathering from Laharkandi area. On the way the bike dashed a parked pickup van in the said area, leaving both seriously injured.

They were rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital but later shifted to Noakhali General Hospital where Abdur Rahim was declared dead. Resident Medical Officer of Laxmipur Sadar Hospital Dr Anwar Hossen confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Natore-Pabna Highway in Ahammedpur Bus Stand area under Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Julhas Uddin, 55, was the son of late Tofiz Uddin of Khorda Kachutia Village in the upazila, and a meter reader at Natore Palli Bidyut Samity-2.

Joary Union Parishad Chairman Chand Mahmud said the victim was returning home riding a motorcycle in the evening. On the way a speeding truck dashed the bike in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot.

RAJSHAHI: A female child was killed and two others were injured in an accident on the Rajshahi-Dhaka Highway at Baneshwar area in Puthia Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Boishakhi Khatun, 9, was the daughter of Hasan Ali of Tarash Village under Belpukur Union in the upazila, and a student of class three at Tarash Government Primary School. The injured Liton, 40, a van puller of Bhangirpara Village in Durgapur Upazila of the district, and Sofura Begum, 35, wife of Azibar of the same village, were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Kajol Kumar Nandi, in-charge of Shibpurhat camp under Paba Highway PS, confirmed the incident, and said a Natore-bound goods-laden truck from Rajshahi dashed a van from behind, leaving one dead on the spot and two injured.





















