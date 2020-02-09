Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:50 AM
Countryside

Pedestrians suffer for grabbed footpath at Galachipa

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI, Feb 8: Pedestrians are suffering much as several traders have allegedly occupied footpaths in Galachipa Municipality of the district.
Locals claimed they complained to the authority concerned about it several times, but no steps have been taken.
While visiting the town, it was found that various illegal establishments including tea-stalls, garment shops and motor parts warehouses have been set up across the footpath from Kheya Ghat to Sadar Road and East Pharmaceutical Market to police station, Chowrasta, and WAPDA areas.
Various products including plastic-made pipes, tube-wells of shallow machines and gas cylinders have occupied the footpaths here. Besides, various business signboards have also been hung on the footpath.
As a result, the passersby are now being forced to walk on the main road risking their lives.
Many pedestrians including Md Delwar, Sarwar and Kashem, said, as the traders have occupied the full footpath, they are being forced to walk via roads amid life risk.
Pedestrian Amir Hossen said various illegal business establishments have grabbed all the footpaths.
On the other hand, the common people are suffering due to sound pollution caused by different vehicles.
In this connection, Municipality Mayor Ahsanul Haque Tuhin said the development work of the municipality is now running. Necessary actions will be taken soon to demolish the illegal establishments from the footpath.


