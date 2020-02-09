Scholarship at BASIS Soft Expo 2020







To become proficient in the information technology sector of this country, there is no alternative to advanced quality training. Information technology must be given the utmost importance to liberate our country from the curse of this unemployment.



At BASIS Soft Expo 2020, there are various mega events, seminars and round table sessions ongoing. UY Lab, one of the most popular information technology training institutes in the country, participated in the fair. They have arranged up to 75 per cent of scholarships for various information technology courses in this exhibition. This initiative will certainly be good for this country.



It would be good for people of all classes and professions if other institutions take similar initiatives. We need to be vigilant and aware of the potential young people of this country to enable them to survive in this competitive world with proper and effective training of information technology, and more organizations like the UY Lab should come forward on their own.











Md Arifur Rahman Sumon

Deputy Manager

Sadharan Bima Corporation

Dear SirTo become proficient in the information technology sector of this country, there is no alternative to advanced quality training. Information technology must be given the utmost importance to liberate our country from the curse of this unemployment.At BASIS Soft Expo 2020, there are various mega events, seminars and round table sessions ongoing. UY Lab, one of the most popular information technology training institutes in the country, participated in the fair. They have arranged up to 75 per cent of scholarships for various information technology courses in this exhibition. This initiative will certainly be good for this country.It would be good for people of all classes and professions if other institutions take similar initiatives. We need to be vigilant and aware of the potential young people of this country to enable them to survive in this competitive world with proper and effective training of information technology, and more organizations like the UY Lab should come forward on their own.Md Arifur Rahman SumonDeputy ManagerSadharan Bima Corporation