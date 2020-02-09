

We welcome government’s decision to establish smart cities



However, the concept of smart cities is not a new phenomenon. In order to develop the four cities into smart ones, the LGRD ministry will need five year's time and Tk 3,051 crore. We hope the Economic Relations Division (ERD) will soon be able to provide the money to LGRD so that the latter can start the work. To build a 'digital Bangladesh', developing smart cities in Bangladesh was a long-felt need.



The government has finally realized that in the prevailing system in Bangladesh the urbanization problem has become acute owing to a centralized capital city. Most cities in Bangladesh are messy and chaotic, and also dirty with no clean air. Commuting through these cities particularly the capital city Dhaka is an insurmountable task as traffic jam has become a perennial condition of the city. Theoretically, in smart cities these problems will be gone as they will be controlled by superior technology.











To be more specific, Smart cities use data and technology to create efficiencies, improve sustainability, create economic development, and enhance quality of life factors for people living and working in the city. It also means that the city has a smarter energy infrastructure.



For the first time in the country, the government is going to convert the metropolitan cities, into 'smart cities' by improving urban governance and urban infrastructure services. In the first phase, four cities-Dhaka Metropolitan City, Chattogram Metropolitan City, Khulna Metropolitan City and Rajshahi Metropolitan City-would be made smart cities. We cordially welcome the governments' visionary decision.