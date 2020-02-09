Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:50 AM
Home News

"Muktijuddher Digital Golpo" organised by MCL School of Creativity

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Mirpur Professionals and Entrepreneurs Club founding President S M Mahabub Alam speaking at a programme titled "Muktijuddher Digital Golpo" organised by MCL School of Creativity, a flagship organisation of Mirpur Professional and Entrepreneur Club on the mark of Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at SOS Hermann Gmeiner College in the city recently. Sonali Bank Director and Principal of MCL School of Creativity Dr. Daulatunnaher Khanam are also present there.     photo : observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
"Muktijuddher Digital Golpo" organised by MCL School of Creativity
After US killing of chief, what's next for AQAP?
What’s in a name? WHO tiptoes around what to call virus
Greece aims to outflank Turkey in Mediterranean
Teenage girl 'kills self' in Magura
OneWeb launches first big batch of satellites
Two held with 30 gold bars at Benapole
Google Maps marks 15-year milestone with new features


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft