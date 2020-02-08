Video
Saturday, 8 February, 2020
Three By-Polls

AL nomination forms collection from today

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) is going to distribute nomination forms from today for by-polls in three vacant Jatiya Sansad seats-Dhaka-10, Bagherhat-4 and Gaibandha-3.
The ruling party’s Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan told Daily Observer that nomination form distribution and submission will continue from February 8 (today) to February 14 at the party president's Dhanmondi office.
Every day it continues from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat published a gazette on December 29 announcing the Dhaka-10 seat as vacant.
The seat fell vacant after lawmaker Fazle Noor Taposh resigned to contest the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) as AL mayoral candidate.
Besides, after the deaths
of MP Muzammel Hossain on January 10 and MP Yonus Ali Sarkar on December 27 the seats of Bagherhat-4 and Gaibandha-3 fell vacant.
The Election Commission (EC) declared March 21 for the by-elections to those vacant seats.
Of the three seats, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be used in Dhaka-10 and ballot papers in Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 by-polls.


