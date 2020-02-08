BNP says DMP has permitted it verbally to hold today’s rally





However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Friday said that the matter of giving permission

for BNP's rally in front of the Naya Paltan central office is now under consideration.

BNP's publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie confirmed the matter to Daily Observer on Friday about holding rally on February 8 in front of Naya Paltan office.

"Dhaka Metropolitan Police has permitted us verbally to arrange the demonstrationy. Now we're making preparation for the rally," he said.

The rally will be held in front of Naya Paltan central office at around 2:00pm today.

Earlier on Tuesday, BNP announced a two-day programme.

On Friday party arranged doa mahfil in mosques after Friday prayers seeking early recovery of Khaleda as she has been suffering from various critical ailments.

















Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) claims to have got permission for holding a protest rally today demanding release of Chairperson Khaleda Zia from prison and cancellation of the two city corporation poll results.However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Friday said that the matter of giving permissionfor BNP's rally in front of the Naya Paltan central office is now under consideration.BNP's publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie confirmed the matter to Daily Observer on Friday about holding rally on February 8 in front of Naya Paltan office."Dhaka Metropolitan Police has permitted us verbally to arrange the demonstrationy. Now we're making preparation for the rally," he said.The rally will be held in front of Naya Paltan central office at around 2:00pm today.Earlier on Tuesday, BNP announced a two-day programme.On Friday party arranged doa mahfil in mosques after Friday prayers seeking early recovery of Khaleda as she has been suffering from various critical ailments.