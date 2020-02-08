Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:53 AM
Home Front Page

BNP says DMP has permitted it verbally to hold today’s rally

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) claims to have got permission for holding a protest rally today demanding release of Chairperson Khaleda Zia from prison and cancellation of the two city corporation poll results.
However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Friday said that the matter of giving permission
for BNP's rally in front of the Naya Paltan central office is now under consideration.
BNP's publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie confirmed the matter to Daily Observer on Friday about holding rally on February 8 in front of Naya Paltan office.
"Dhaka Metropolitan Police has permitted us verbally to arrange the demonstrationy. Now we're making preparation for the rally," he said.
The rally will be held in front of Naya Paltan central office at around 2:00pm today.
Earlier on Tuesday, BNP announced a two-day programme.
On Friday party arranged doa mahfil in mosques after Friday prayers seeking early recovery of Khaleda as she has been suffering from various critical ailments.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gates Foundation donates $100m to fight coronavirus
Death of whistleblower Chinese doctor sparks anger
AL nomination forms collection from today
BNP says DMP has permitted it verbally to hold today’s rally
Fake notary public, brokers galore
Book Fair abuzz with children  
Benapole’s thermal scanner faulty, none at Burimari
11 China returnees test negative for coronavirus: IEDCR


Latest News
Finding error in everything is BNP’s habit: Hasan Mahmud
We can come strong in second innings: Shanto
‘Kabiraj’ held for raping teenage girl
Ekushey Book Fair draws huge crowd on Friday
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
Negative politics causes BNP defeat in city polls: Quader
India wants Modi’s Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla
An orangutan extends a helping hand to man
7 pirates held after overnight clash with fishermen
Benapole’s thermal scanner faulty, none at Burimari
Most Read News
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
Bangladeshi jailed in UK for killing wife, daughters
Brig Gen Dr MR Khan's 8th death anniv tomorrow
Three ‘Robbers’ held in Chuadanga
Newborn’s body found in Buriganga
New virus infected around 31,400 people globally
Bangladesh sent to bat first
Remittance outflow from the country shrouded in mystery
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft