Book Fair abuzz with children  



Mascots of popular characters of Sisimpur (the Bangladeshi adaptation of Sesame Street) welcome children at Shishu Prohor (children’s hour) at Ekushey Book Fair on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The children's corners, dedicated especially for kids, are set up on the Suhrawardy Udyan part of the fairground.

As the two hours dedicated for children the corner were abuzz with them who came to the fairground accompanied with their guardians.

The event, arranged every Friday and Saturday at the book fair, continued from 11:00am to 1:00pm while on the weekend and holidays the fairground opened 11:00 am and continued till 9: 00pm.

Mascots of popular characters of Sisimpur (the Bangladeshi adaptation of Sesame Street) welcomed the children at the Shishu Prohor. Halum, Iqri and Tuktuki performed skits and interacted with the children, much to their excitement.

Member secretary of book fair's organising committee Jalal Ahmed said the corner is especially dedicated for children.

Accompanied with their parents, the tiny tots were busy finding their literature, frolicking and taking photographs at the venues at Suhrawardy Udyan.

The passion of the children was visible in their eyes on the fair premises. They spent their time to their hearts' watching the Sisimpur show at the kids' corner with their heartthrobs Halum-Ikri-Tuktuki and other favourite puppets.

Sidratul Muntaha, a five-year-old, who came to the fair with his father Anwarul Hoque from cantonment area in the city was seen very happy after getting book title 'Khuka Miah' and 'Guide Halum'.

"I have come to visit the fair today with my two daughters as it is weekend. I do not find time to come here on the other days, said Anwarul.

The nine-year-old, Tawfiq, who came to the fair with her mother from Banani want to book related with ghost but her prefered to buy science friction for him.

Alongside books, children also purchased toys, masks, balloons, and other items to play with at their free time at home.

Hasan Ahmed, a staff of publication name Sondesh Prokasoni, said, "We mainly sell out translated books but on Friday children's books also sell like hot cakes."

Of their favourite books, children like to buy short stories, rhymes, drawing books, fictions, detective stories.

Meanwhile, bookworm, in hundreds, thronged the fairground after 1:00 pm on the Bangla Academy premises and Suhrawardy Udyan on the holiday which brought smile to publishers and sellers' faces.

While visiting the book fair, this correspondent found the publishers, booksellers and visitors in a festive mood with the increase in sales of books alongside enthusiastic visitors.

The salesmen of different book stalls were seen very busy selling and displaying books to attract their customers.

Like previous year, stalls for the mainstream publishing houses have been built inside the Suhrawardy Udyan while government organisations and the Bangla Academy stalls have been placed within the Bangla Academy compound.









Holding of the fair on the Bangla Academy premises began informally in 1972, only to be institutionalised in 1978.

The fair was then named Amar Ekushey Granthamela and subsequently a guideline for it was formulated in 1984.



