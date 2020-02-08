11 China returnees test negative for coronavirus: IEDCR





Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), confirmed the matter on Friday.

They underwent medical tests after being found to have high body temperatures and are currently in quarantine at the Combined Military Hospital

(CMH), Flora said.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Hubei province on December 31, 2019. It has since infected 31,143 in China alone before spreading to over 25 countries globally.

The Bangladesh government subsequently brought back 312 of its citizens from the locked down city of Wuhan in a special flight on February 1.

They have since been undergoing quarantine for 14 days, the incubation period for the virus.

But the other 301 returnees currently under observation at the Ashkona Hajj Camp are all in good health, said the IEDCR director.

The IEDCR has screened 8,396 travellers arriving in Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from China as of Friday morning, said Flora. None of them were found to be infected with the virus, she said.

"The doctors and cabin crews who returned from China are now undergoing quarantine at their homes.” Flora said. - bdnews24.com

















