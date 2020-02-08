Video
Saturday, 8 February, 2020
Front Page

EC mulls new poll campaign methods

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) is planning to introduce new methods of electioneering without posters and loud speakers.
"The commission has decided in principle to stop using posters and loud speakers during election campaign in the upcoming polls," a senior official of EC told Daily Observer on Thursday.
The EC will implement the new initiative in the upcoming by-election in Dhaka-10 experimentally, he added.
However, he said the EC will enact a new law after success of it in the by-election.
The official said the commission will discuss the matter with candidates.
The new initiative will be implemented after the consensus of candidates and the commission, he said, adding that the EC would take ideas from candidates.
"Primarily, the EC is thinking about alternative ways which include digital campaign, street rallies and things like that," he added.
The commission will apply it to Dhaka-10 by-polls. The other elections will be held as per the exiting electoral laws.
About the matter, Senior Secretary of EC Md Alamgir told reporters that it is not possible to change the electoral code of conduct as it takes more time.
the commission would discuss with the candidates of Dhaka-10 by-polls about alternative ways for holding their election campaign without using posters and loud speakers, he added.
The secretary said posters and loud speakers pollute environment.
"The commission will take a pilot initiative to stop using posters and loud speakers in the polls after discussion with the candidates," he added.




Meanwhile, by-elections to three parliamentary constituencies-Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 would be held on March 21.




