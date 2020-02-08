4 members of bKash fraud syndicate held





The detainees are Md Sohel Rana, 32, Provat Kumar Saha, 25, Md Shaon Mandal, 26, and Md Mamunur Rahsid.









RAB-4 Senior Assistant Police Superintendent Mohammad Sajedul Islam Sajal confirmed the matter on Friday noon.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in city's Senpara Parbata area on Thursday night and detained them, said the official.

Eight mobile phone sets and 24 SIM cards were also seized from their possessions.

