Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:52 AM
4 members of bKash fraud syndicate held

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent 

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, detained four members of a bKash cheating syndicate from the city on Thursday night.
The detainees are Md Sohel Rana, 32, Provat Kumar Saha, 25, Md Shaon Mandal, 26, and Md Mamunur Rahsid.




RAB-4 Senior Assistant Police Superintendent Mohammad Sajedul Islam Sajal confirmed the matter on Friday noon.
On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in city's Senpara Parbata area on Thursday night and detained them, said the official.
Eight mobile phone sets and 24 SIM cards were also seized from their possessions.
During initial interrogation, the detainees said they cheated people after collecting their bKash account numbers and amassed huge amount of money.



