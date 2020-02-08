India wants Modi’s Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla





The Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to be held in Dhaka on March 17.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran on Friday met Shringla at the latter's office in New Delhi and discussed the issue. "India wants to see the impending visit of Modi to become mutually beneficial to both the countries," Shringla said.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary noted the importance India attaches to its relationship with Bangladesh as its immediate neighbour, according to Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

Shringla expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations and stressed that the neighbours can further promote ties in areas like defence cooperation, trade and people to people contact.









He told the high commissioner that he plans to visit Dhaka to prepare ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh. Imran appreciated Shringla's role in consolidating the bilateral relations during his tenure as the High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

He particularly noted Shringla's endeavour in easing visa issuance system which contributed to huge movement of people between the two countries. Shringla served as the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh from 2015-2018 and also as the Head of the Territorial Wing of Bangladesh-Myanmar (BM) Division, MEA. -UNB



