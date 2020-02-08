Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:52 AM
Home Miscellaneous

India wants Modi's Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Newly-appointed Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla plans to visit Dhaka to prepare ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March.
The Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to be held in Dhaka on March 17.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran on Friday met Shringla at the latter's office in New Delhi and discussed the issue.  "India wants to see the impending visit of Modi to become mutually beneficial to both the countries," Shringla said.
During the meeting, the foreign secretary noted the importance India attaches to its relationship with Bangladesh as its immediate neighbour, according to Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.
Shringla expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations and stressed that the neighbours can further promote ties in areas like defence cooperation, trade and people to people contact.




He told the high commissioner that he plans to visit Dhaka to prepare ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh. Imran appreciated Shringla's role in consolidating the bilateral relations during his tenure as the High Commissioner to Bangladesh.
He particularly noted Shringla's endeavour in easing visa issuance system which contributed to huge movement of people between the two countries. Shringla served as the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh from 2015-2018 and also as the Head of the Territorial Wing of Bangladesh-Myanmar (BM) Division, MEA.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 members of bKash fraud syndicate held
India wants Modi's Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla
Rangamati AL’s council on Feb 28
WHO to accelerate research, innovation for new coronavirus
Trump tells Xi he has ‘confidence’ in China battling coronavirus
Not all need to use masks, IEDCR says as coronavirus scare drives prices
Court summons singer Mila
Newborn becomes youngest person diagnosed with coronavirus


Latest News
Finding error in everything is BNP’s habit: Hasan Mahmud
We can come strong in second innings: Shanto
‘Kabiraj’ held for raping teenage girl
Ekushey Book Fair draws huge crowd on Friday
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
Negative politics causes BNP defeat in city polls: Quader
India wants Modi’s Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla
An orangutan extends a helping hand to man
7 pirates held after overnight clash with fishermen
Benapole’s thermal scanner faulty, none at Burimari
Most Read News
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
Bangladeshi jailed in UK for killing wife, daughters
Brig Gen Dr MR Khan's 8th death anniv tomorrow
Three ‘Robbers’ held in Chuadanga
Newborn’s body found in Buriganga
New virus infected around 31,400 people globally
Bangladesh sent to bat first
Remittance outflow from the country shrouded in mystery
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft