Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:52 AM
WHO to accelerate research, innovation for new coronavirus

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is convening a global research and innovation forum to mobilise international action in response to the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
The forum, to be held on February 11-12 in Geneva, will be organised in collaboration with the Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness.
"Harnessing the power of science is critical for bringing this outbreak under control," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
He said there are questions they need answers to, and tools they need developed as quickly as possible. "WHO is playing an important coordinating role by bringing the scientific community together to identify research priorities and accelerate progress."
The forum will bring together key players, including leading scientists as well as public health agencies, ministries of health and research funders, pursuing 2019-nCoV critical animal health and public health research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, among other innovations.




Participants will discuss several areas of research, including identifying the source of the virus as well as sharing of biological samples and genetic sequences, according to WHO headquarters.         -UNB


