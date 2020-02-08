Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:52 AM
Home Miscellaneous

Trump tells Xi he has ‘confidence’ in China battling coronavirus

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

WASHINGTON, Feb 7: US President Donald Trump expressed his "confidence" in China's ability to tackle the novel coronavirus epidemic during talks with his Beijing counterpart Xi Jinping, the White House said.
Trump "expressed confidence in China's strength and resilience in confronting the challenge of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak," the White House said in a statement.
"The two leaders agreed to continue extensive communication and cooperation between both sides," it said, following reports in Chinese state media that the two had spoken on the phone about the matter.
The statement also noted that the two leaders had discussed "the great achievement of the recent United States-China Phase One Trade Deal and reaffirmed their commitment to its implementation."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 members of bKash fraud syndicate held
India wants Modi's Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla
Rangamati AL’s council on Feb 28
WHO to accelerate research, innovation for new coronavirus
Trump tells Xi he has ‘confidence’ in China battling coronavirus
Not all need to use masks, IEDCR says as coronavirus scare drives prices
Court summons singer Mila
Newborn becomes youngest person diagnosed with coronavirus


Latest News
Finding error in everything is BNP’s habit: Hasan Mahmud
We can come strong in second innings: Shanto
‘Kabiraj’ held for raping teenage girl
Ekushey Book Fair draws huge crowd on Friday
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
Negative politics causes BNP defeat in city polls: Quader
India wants Modi’s Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla
An orangutan extends a helping hand to man
7 pirates held after overnight clash with fishermen
Benapole’s thermal scanner faulty, none at Burimari
Most Read News
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
Bangladeshi jailed in UK for killing wife, daughters
Brig Gen Dr MR Khan's 8th death anniv tomorrow
Three ‘Robbers’ held in Chuadanga
Newborn’s body found in Buriganga
New virus infected around 31,400 people globally
Bangladesh sent to bat first
Remittance outflow from the country shrouded in mystery
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft