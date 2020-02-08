‘Robber’ killed in Dinajpur gunfight





The deceased was identified as Kahidul Islam alias Touhidul, 40, of Nashipur village under the upazila.

He was wanted in 11 cases including that of robbery, said Senior Assistant Superintendent of Hakimpur Circle Police Akhiul Islam.

Receiving information that a gang of robbers were taking preparation to commit a robbery in the area, a police team launched a drive in the area around 3:30 am, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Razzak Akando of Hakimpur Police Station.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the robbers opened fire on police, prompting them to retaliate, the OC said.

Kahidul was shot died on the spot while others managed to flee the scene. Two policemen were injured during the gunfight.

One pipegun, two shells of bullets and five sharp weapons were recovered from the spot.















