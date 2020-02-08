Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:52 AM
Home Back Page

‘Robber’ killed in Dinajpur gunfight

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, , Feb 7:  Alleged robber was killed in a 'gunfight' with police at Kashiadanga in Hakimpur upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Kahidul Islam alias Touhidul, 40, of Nashipur village under the upazila.
He was wanted in 11 cases including that of robbery, said Senior Assistant Superintendent of Hakimpur Circle Police Akhiul Islam.
Receiving information that a gang of robbers were taking preparation to commit a robbery in the area, a police team launched a drive in the area around 3:30 am, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Razzak Akando of Hakimpur Police Station.
Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the robbers opened fire on police, prompting them to retaliate, the OC said.
Kahidul was shot died on the spot while others managed to flee the scene. Two policemen were injured during the gunfight.
One pipegun, two shells of bullets and five sharp weapons were recovered from the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Humans’ body temperatures mysteriously getting colder: Study
‘Robber’ killed in Dinajpur gunfight
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
BNP frustrated after defeat in city polls: Quader
Bangladeshis in China’s Yichang appeal for exit
Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River sees 51pc work progress
One held for attack on journo Sumon
Penguin language obeys same rules as human speech, researchers say


Latest News
Finding error in everything is BNP’s habit: Hasan Mahmud
We can come strong in second innings: Shanto
‘Kabiraj’ held for raping teenage girl
Ekushey Book Fair draws huge crowd on Friday
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
Negative politics causes BNP defeat in city polls: Quader
India wants Modi’s Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla
An orangutan extends a helping hand to man
7 pirates held after overnight clash with fishermen
Benapole’s thermal scanner faulty, none at Burimari
Most Read News
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
Bangladeshi jailed in UK for killing wife, daughters
Brig Gen Dr MR Khan's 8th death anniv tomorrow
Three ‘Robbers’ held in Chuadanga
Newborn’s body found in Buriganga
New virus infected around 31,400 people globally
Bangladesh sent to bat first
Remittance outflow from the country shrouded in mystery
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft