Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:52 AM
Home Back Page

Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

YOKOHAMA, Feb 7: At least 61 people on board a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government said Friday, as thousands of passengers and crew face a two-week quarantine.
An additional 41 passengers were found to have contracted the virus, which has killed hundreds of people, most of them in China, and infected more than 30,000 on the mainland.
Japanese authorities have so far tested 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a former passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong last month, was diagnosed with the virus.
"The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 tested positive," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters. "Today they will be sent to hospitals in several prefectures, and we are now preparing for that."
The newly diagnosed include 21 Japanese, as well as Americans, Canadians, Australians, an Argentine and a Briton. There were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship when it arrived off Japan's coast on Monday evening. It docked in Yokohama on Thursday to resupply for a quarantine that could last until February 19.
Twenty people who were earlier diagnosed with the virus have already been removed from the vessel, including one in serious condition, a health ministry official said, without providing further details.




Testing was initially carried out on those who displayed symptoms or had come into close contact with the former passenger diagnosed with the virus.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

