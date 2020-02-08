Video
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:52 AM
Home Back Page

BNP frustrated after defeat in city polls: Quader

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP was frustrated after the defeat by a huge margin in the just-held city corporation polls in Dhaka.  
He made the remarks at a press conference held at AL president's Dhanmodi office in the capital.
However, BNP said strong message will be given to the government from their demonstration on Saturday.
Quader said, "BNP is now sinking under the water of frustration. We have information that BNP's leaders are not united. How will they form a strong movement? How will they give strong message?"
"We want strong opposition for strong democracy. The negative politics of BNP is the main cause of their loss." Quader added.
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said AL was taking huge preparation for the Mujib centenary.
Quader informed that AL will complete all councils of expired committees of its associate bodies by April.
AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, BM Muzammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Science and Technology Secretary Abdus Sabur, Disaster and Relief Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, AL central member Iqbal Hossain Opu, Dr Mostufa Jalal Mohiuddin and Sanjida Khanam were also present at the press conference.


