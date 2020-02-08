Bangladeshis in China’s Yichang appeal for exit





As many as 172 Bangladesh nationals studying at the Three Gorges University in the locked down city have been affected by the restrictions, according to some of them.

They said they want to return home like the 312 Bangladeshis who had been evacuated from Wuhan, another city some 285 kilometres from Yichang and at the heart of the epidemic.

"We are short on food and drinking water. The situation is getting more miserable by the day," said Abu Saleh, a civil engineering student at the university.

He urged the foreign ministry and the Bangladesh Embassy in China to urgently arrange their exit from the city. "We want to return to Bangladesh."

Saleh said they cannot go out of their residential hall as the entire city is under lockdown with public transport, shops, banks and other services suspended for over two weeks. The university has also been shut.

The death toll in mainland China reached 636, with 73 more recorded by Thursday and 3,143 new confirmed infections, taking the total to 31,161 cases, the National Health Commission said.

Most of the infections and deaths occurred in Wuhan, from where Bangladesh brought back the 312 nationals on Feb 1. The evacuees are under observation in isolation.

Those stranded in Yichang say the nearby cities were in the same state as Wuhan but the media were not giving any importance to the condition of the other cities.

"Even the food supplied by the university authorities from the canteen is not enough," said Dwin Muhammad Priyo, another student of the Three Gorges University.

He also alleged that the embassy in Beijing was not responding properly to their calls. "An official of the embassy had been in a social media group of ours, but he left without any notification," Priyo said.

"Whenever we contact people in Bangladesh, they say a decision to bring us back has been taken and the embassy has been informed. But the embassy officials say they are awaiting a decision from back home. This is confusing. Our only wish now is to return home," he added.

Faisal Ahmed Anik, a mechanical engineering student at the university, said they have holed up in their rooms for 20 days. "Now there is a shortage of food and water. We are getting stuff we require urgently three to four days later," he said.

Anik also said the US, the UK, India, Nepal, Morocco, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have brought back their nationals from the university. "But we see no such effort for us," he said.

Khairul Bashar, the first secretary at the embassy, denied the allegations against it as well as the students' claim about a lack of food and water.

The university was supplying food and other things to the students in time but the Bangladeshi students do not want to eat meals from the canteen, Bashar said, citing the Course Coordinator Li Kho.

"They are ordering rice, lentil, salt, onion to cook themselves at the dormitory. But it takes time. It's impossible for the university to provide at once whatever the students want in this situation,"

he said. -bdnews24.com















A group of Bangladeshi students stuck in Yichang, a city in Hubei province of China, have appealed for evacuation citing a shortage of food and lockdown for a coronavirus outbreak.As many as 172 Bangladesh nationals studying at the Three Gorges University in the locked down city have been affected by the restrictions, according to some of them.They said they want to return home like the 312 Bangladeshis who had been evacuated from Wuhan, another city some 285 kilometres from Yichang and at the heart of the epidemic."We are short on food and drinking water. The situation is getting more miserable by the day," said Abu Saleh, a civil engineering student at the university.He urged the foreign ministry and the Bangladesh Embassy in China to urgently arrange their exit from the city. "We want to return to Bangladesh."Saleh said they cannot go out of their residential hall as the entire city is under lockdown with public transport, shops, banks and other services suspended for over two weeks. The university has also been shut.The death toll in mainland China reached 636, with 73 more recorded by Thursday and 3,143 new confirmed infections, taking the total to 31,161 cases, the National Health Commission said.Most of the infections and deaths occurred in Wuhan, from where Bangladesh brought back the 312 nationals on Feb 1. The evacuees are under observation in isolation.Those stranded in Yichang say the nearby cities were in the same state as Wuhan but the media were not giving any importance to the condition of the other cities."Even the food supplied by the university authorities from the canteen is not enough," said Dwin Muhammad Priyo, another student of the Three Gorges University.He also alleged that the embassy in Beijing was not responding properly to their calls. "An official of the embassy had been in a social media group of ours, but he left without any notification," Priyo said."Whenever we contact people in Bangladesh, they say a decision to bring us back has been taken and the embassy has been informed. But the embassy officials say they are awaiting a decision from back home. This is confusing. Our only wish now is to return home," he added.Faisal Ahmed Anik, a mechanical engineering student at the university, said they have holed up in their rooms for 20 days. "Now there is a shortage of food and water. We are getting stuff we require urgently three to four days later," he said.Anik also said the US, the UK, India, Nepal, Morocco, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have brought back their nationals from the university. "But we see no such effort for us," he said.Khairul Bashar, the first secretary at the embassy, denied the allegations against it as well as the students' claim about a lack of food and water.The university was supplying food and other things to the students in time but the Bangladeshi students do not want to eat meals from the canteen, Bashar said, citing the Course Coordinator Li Kho."They are ordering rice, lentil, salt, onion to cook themselves at the dormitory. But it takes time. It's impossible for the university to provide at once whatever the students want in this situation,"he said. -bdnews24.com