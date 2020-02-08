Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River sees 51pc work progress





Talking to the Daily Observer, Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project Director of Bangabandhu Tunnel said that a total of 1,226 meters of Ring at Anowara upazila-bound tube has already been completed. The two tubes tunnel stretching 2,450 meters each, he said.

He hoped the installations of rings in these tubes will be finished by next May or June, if favourable weather prevails and no natural calamities take place.

The two tubes comprise four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high. The total project works is expected to be completed by 2022.

The acquisition of 383 acres of land has also already been completed for the tunnel's approach roads.

Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5 kilometers long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli river with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram, sources said.

Meanwhile, the construction works of ten kilometre long approach road have begun on January in 2019 in Anowara end of the tunnel.

The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.

The total length of the proposed tunnel will be around 9.092 kilometres, including 3.50 kilometres of tunnel under the Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometres alongside 740 metres of bridges linking the main port city and western side of the Karnaphuli along with the heavy industry-prone eastern side of the river. It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chittagong Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division. Chinese firm China Communication Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) has been appointed as a consultant for the construction of the tunnel. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping jointly laid its foundation stone on October 14 in 2017. A memorandum of understanding was signed on June 10 in 2014 in Beijing in the presence of Prime minister Sheikh Hasina to construct the tunnel under the Karnaphuli River.

The CCCC is constructing the tunnel and has completed 32 percent of the project as of now.

The boring machine will start digging the soil from the Patenga end and move towards to the other end at a depth about 18-31 metres under the river. The concrete segments will be joined by machines and construct the tunnel structure. About 2,000 segments have been imported from China to the project area already. The total cost for the tunnel has been estimated as $1.06 billion, or about Tk 84.46 billion. The Exim Bank in China will provide Tk 47.99 billion and the government will fund the remaining Tk 36.47 billion.















