Collaborative efforts needed to detect leprosy cases: Experts





They said importance should be given on creating mass awareness about the signs and symptoms of leprosy and ensuring treatment for all leprosy patients free of cost.

Talking to this correspondent, Dr Afsar Siddiqui, Assistant Professor in the Department of Sex, Skin and Venereal Diseases in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said leprosy mainly affects the skin and superficial segments of peripheral nerves, but can affect any tissue except brain and spinal cord.









However, it is not a hereditary disease, he identically mentioned.

Describing the major signs and symptoms of leprosy, he said the late case diagnosis, little knowledge among community people, social stigma and limited mental health services are the major challenges towards eradication of the disease.

As leprosy service providers are limited in the country, the physician said, authorities concerned should extend cooperation towards the existing organisations giving services to leprosy patients and encourage new doctors to work for the leprosy patients.

