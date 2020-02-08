Campus News

Campus News

Students of History Department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology staged a sit-in programme on Friday, in front of the university's administration building, demanding UGC approval for opening their department. Mentionable, the students have been demanding UGC approval ever since they came to know that the department had no official approval.Prof Dr M Harunur Rashid hands over an honorary crest to Rector Prof of Engineering Staff College Bangladesh, M A Hannan, at the inauguration ceremony of the 5th International Conference on Civil Engineering for Sustainable Development -ICCESD 2020 at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology on Friday.