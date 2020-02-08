Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:51 AM
Home City News

Campus News

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Campus News

Campus News

Students of History Department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology staged a sit-in programme on Friday, in front of the university's administration building, demanding UGC approval for opening their department. Mentionable, the students have been demanding UGC approval ever since they came to know that the department had no official approval.







Campus News

Campus News

Prof Dr M Harunur Rashid hands over an honorary crest to Rector Prof of Engineering Staff College Bangladesh, M A Hannan, at the inauguration ceremony of the 5th International Conference on Civil Engineering for Sustainable Development -ICCESD 2020 at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology on Friday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Collaborative efforts needed to detect leprosy cases: Experts
Campus News
Two Garo youth held with firearm
Govt plans to set up national judicial academy
Youth held for violating schoolgirl in Khulna
IIUC student files case against 10 BCL men in Ctg
None gets post in AL in view of financial status: Hasan
Man ‘rapes’ daughter’s sixth-grader classmate


Latest News
Finding error in everything is BNP’s habit: Hasan Mahmud
We can come strong in second innings: Shanto
‘Kabiraj’ held for raping teenage girl
Ekushey Book Fair draws huge crowd on Friday
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
Negative politics causes BNP defeat in city polls: Quader
India wants Modi’s Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla
An orangutan extends a helping hand to man
7 pirates held after overnight clash with fishermen
Benapole’s thermal scanner faulty, none at Burimari
Most Read News
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
Bangladeshi jailed in UK for killing wife, daughters
Brig Gen Dr MR Khan's 8th death anniv tomorrow
Three ‘Robbers’ held in Chuadanga
Newborn’s body found in Buriganga
New virus infected around 31,400 people globally
Bangladesh sent to bat first
Remittance outflow from the country shrouded in mystery
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft