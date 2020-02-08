Two Garo youth held with firearm

SHERPUR, Feb 07: Police on Thursday night arrested two members Garo community along with a foreign pistol from Gazni area of Jhenaigati upazila in the district.

The arrestee is Quin Marak, 30, son of Anukul Sangma and Niki Shangma, 32, son of Probin Marak.

Officer-in-charge of Jhenaigati Police Station Md Abu Bakar Siddik said being tipped off, they conducted a drive at their house and arrested the duo.

Later, law enforcers recovered a pistol, five rounds of bullets and three machetes as per the information provided by them, he said.

A case under the Arms Act will be filed against them, said the OC. -UNB










