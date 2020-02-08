Govt plans to set up national judicial academy





"As per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a national judicial academy will be set up in the country as training is very much important for institutionalization of the judicial system," he said this after visiting the proposed land of the judicial training academy here on Friday afternoon.

The law minister said the government led by Sheikh Hasina has established the rule of law in the country, adding that so the judiciary is working as an independent body.

Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Madaripur District Council Chairman M Miazuddin Khan, Deputy Commissioner M Wahidul Islam and District Awami League Senior Vice-President Munir Chowdhury, among others, accompanied the minister during the visit. -BSS















