Youth held for violating schoolgirl in Khulna





The arrestee is Imdadul Mallik, 24, son of Idris Mallik of Srifaltala union in the upazila.

Molla Jakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Rupsha Police Station, said victim's father lodged a complaint with Paler Haat police camp against Imdadul on Thursday night and then police conducted a drive at the house of Imdadul and arrested him around 10:30 am.

According to the complaint, Imdadul used to stalk the girl, a class VII student of a local school, on her way to school from home and home to school.

On Wednesday night, Imdadul took the girl to an abandoned place and violated the girl.

Police sent the girl to a local hospital for medical test. -UNB















KHULNA, Feb 07: Police arrested a youth in a case over violating a schoolgirl at Srifaltala in Rupsha upazila on Friday.The arrestee is Imdadul Mallik, 24, son of Idris Mallik of Srifaltala union in the upazila.Molla Jakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Rupsha Police Station, said victim's father lodged a complaint with Paler Haat police camp against Imdadul on Thursday night and then police conducted a drive at the house of Imdadul and arrested him around 10:30 am.According to the complaint, Imdadul used to stalk the girl, a class VII student of a local school, on her way to school from home and home to school.On Wednesday night, Imdadul took the girl to an abandoned place and violated the girl.Police sent the girl to a local hospital for medical test. -UNB