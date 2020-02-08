IIUC student files case against 10 BCL men in Ctg





CHATTOGRAM, Feb 07: A student of International Islamic University, Chattogram (IIUC) has filed a case against ten activists of Chhatra League for tagging him a 'Shibir' activist.Masudur Rahman Adnan, a 2nd semester student of the Quranic Sciences and Islamic Studies, IIUC, filed the case with a court of Senior Judicial Magistrate, said Minhah Uddin, plaintiff's lawyer.The court directed Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case, he added. According to the court statement, Adnan filed case against Ucho Mongh Marma, including nine others. Plaintiff claimed all of the ten as BCL men.IIUC sources said miscreants identifying them as members of BCL beat Adnan at night on January 27 after calling him an activist of 'Shibir member'. Later, Adnan was admitted to a private hospital.Following the confrontation of BCL men and general students, IIUC authority on January 29 decided to shut the university for indefinite time and ordered its residential students to leave the halls.