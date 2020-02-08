

None gets post in AL in view of financial status: Hasan

"None would get any post in Awami League in consideration of his or her financial status. And this is our party's politics and ideology," he said, speaking at a representative meeting of Pabna district AL at the auditorium of Pabna Adward College.

Awami League Presidium member and former minister Mohammad Nasim addressed the meeting as the chief guest while AL district unit senior vice president Rezaul Rahim Lal was in the chair.

Hasan said many intruders and opportunists are in the party (AL). "They (intruders) worked against the party and repressed the party's dedicated activists… The intruders would be ousted from the party. And the main qualification to get posts in the party is the dedication to the party and the party chief," he added.

The minister said the Awami League is in state power for three consecutive terms because of the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She came back home on May 17 in 1981 after facing all types of barriers and then nurtured the country and the party as well, he added.

He said, "Our leader, Bangabandhu's worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned from the death-valley repeatedly and established the rights to vote and food of the country's people. She took the party in the state power for four times."

The minister said many leaders had changed their ethics and changed their party as well during the crisis of Awami League. The opportunists not only left Sheikh Hasina, but also Bangabandhu, said Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary.

But, he said, the leaders and workers of the root level didn't betray with the party and the party chief. "They always worked with utmost sincerity and honesty for the party. For this, the party is in power for four times," he added.

The minister said, "Everyone should be dedicated to the party and we need to keep in mind that our main destination is the party."

Hasan urged the AL leaders to be more modest and said the country has changed and unprecedented development has taken place in all sectors of society.

AL organizing secretary SM Kamal Hossain addressed the meeting as special guest while AL district unit general secretary Golam Farukh Prince conducted it.

Former state minister for home Shamsul Haque Tuku, AL leaders Nurul Islam Tandhu, Professor Marina Jahan Kabita and Begum Aktar Jahan, among others, were present in the programme. Earlier, Hasan exchanged views with the reporters of the district. -BSS















