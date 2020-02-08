DU student dies of cardiac arrest



A student of Dhaka University (DU) died of cardiac arrest at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Friday.The deceased was identified as Shaikot Mahmud, an Accounting and Information System Department student of 2014-15 sessions. Shaikot, hailing from Lakshmipur, was a resident student of Bijoy Ekattor Hall of the university.Hall provost Professor Abdul Bashir said Shaikot felt chest pain and informed his roommates around 10:00am. Then he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead. -UNB