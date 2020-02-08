BNP's prediction over Dhaka city polls was wrong: Hasan

PABNA, Feb 07: Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said BNP's prediction over the Dhaka city elections was wrong, claiming that the elections were held in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

"There was no unwanted situation during the city polls…there is no scope of vote rigging in using EVMs. Once the machine reads the finger of a voter, he or she can only give vote. Otherwise, nobody is able to give vote," he said while exchanging views with journalists in Pabna Circuit House here.

Blaming that BNP was responsible for low voter turnout in the Dhaka city polls, Hasan said BNP carried out propaganda ahead of the elections to mislead people, which contributed to low turnout of voters. -BSS







