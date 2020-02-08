Video
Saturday, 8 February, 2020
Three killed in road crashes in 3 dists

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

At least three people were killed in separate road crashes and train accident in Sylhet, Bagerhat and Cumilla districts on Thursday night and Friday.
In Sylhet, a Saudi expatriate was killed in a road crash in Abdullahpur area of Beanibazar upazila on Sylhet-Beanibazar road on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Faruk Uddin, 40, son of Mojnu Mia of Mewa village of the upazila.
Officer-in-charge of Beanibazar Police Station Aboni Sankar Kar the accident occurred around 8 pm when an unknown vehicle collided with Faruk's motorbike, leaving him injured. Later, he was taken to the upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead.
In Bagerhat, a worker was killed after being hit by a private car in Kakdanga area of Fakirhat upazila on Khulna-Mawa highway on Friday. The deceased was identified as Lipu Sheikh, 32, son of Sekendar Ali of Majhidanga village in Sadar upazila.
Locals said when Lipu fell down from a running human-howler a Dhaka-bound private car ran over him, leaving his seriously injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to Khulna Medical College Hospital. Officer-in-charge of Fakirhat Police Station Anam Khairul Anam said they were informed about the accident.
In Cumilla, an elderly man was crushed under the wheels of Dhaka-bound Subarna Express train near Mainamati rail station in Cumilla Sadar Dakkhin upazila on Friday.




The deceased was identified as Gopal Debnath Das, 65, of Doiara village in the upazila.
The Dhaka-bound train from Chattogram hit the man around 10:00am when he was crossing the rail tracks, leaving him dead on the spot, said Sub-inspector Meshbaul Alam Chowdhury, in charge of Cumilla Railway Police.


