Husband lynched after 'stabbing wife to death' in Keraniganj





The deceased were identified as Ambia Begum, 23 and her husband Russel, 26, of Bagerhat.

Russel stabbed his wife indiscriminately around 12:30am following a family feud and hearing her scream locals rushed to their house and took Ambia to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared her dead, said Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of Dakkhin Keraniganj Police Station.

Quoting locals, the OC also said Russel was beaten to death by local people on the spot at night.

Russel's body was sent to the morgue at Mitford Hospital, he added.

Locals said the couple used to lock into altercation as Ambia married Russel hiding information of her previous marriage. Police are investing the incident, the OC added. -UNB

















