Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:50 AM
Home City News

Husband lynched after 'stabbing wife to death' in Keraniganj

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

A man was killed in a mass beating after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death over family feud in Nagarmahal road area near Hakkani Mosque in Dakkhin Keraniganj early Friday.
The deceased were identified as Ambia Begum, 23 and her husband Russel, 26, of Bagerhat.
Russel stabbed his wife indiscriminately around 12:30am following a family feud and hearing her scream locals rushed to their house and took Ambia to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared her dead, said Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of Dakkhin Keraniganj Police Station.
Quoting locals, the OC also said Russel was beaten to death by local people on the spot at night.
Russel's body was sent to the morgue at Mitford Hospital, he added.
Locals said the couple used to lock into altercation as Ambia married Russel hiding information of her previous marriage. Police are investing the incident, the OC added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Collaborative efforts needed to detect leprosy cases: Experts
Campus News
Two Garo youth held with firearm
Govt plans to set up national judicial academy
Youth held for violating schoolgirl in Khulna
IIUC student files case against 10 BCL men in Ctg
None gets post in AL in view of financial status: Hasan
Man ‘rapes’ daughter’s sixth-grader classmate


Latest News
Finding error in everything is BNP’s habit: Hasan Mahmud
We can come strong in second innings: Shanto
‘Kabiraj’ held for raping teenage girl
Ekushey Book Fair draws huge crowd on Friday
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
Negative politics causes BNP defeat in city polls: Quader
India wants Modi’s Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla
An orangutan extends a helping hand to man
7 pirates held after overnight clash with fishermen
Benapole’s thermal scanner faulty, none at Burimari
Most Read News
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
Bangladeshi jailed in UK for killing wife, daughters
Brig Gen Dr MR Khan's 8th death anniv tomorrow
Three ‘Robbers’ held in Chuadanga
Newborn’s body found in Buriganga
New virus infected around 31,400 people globally
Bangladesh sent to bat first
Remittance outflow from the country shrouded in mystery
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft