

Now coronavirus halts our development projects



For Bangladesh, the outbreak may have serious economic ramifications because apart from the big projects, many others sectors, especially the textile sector, also features many Chinese buyers and buying houses. While the big projects will slow down, the adverse impact will also fall on the RMG sector as trade in the apparel sector will come to a halt.











In such circumstances, the government can open up a special screening sector and quarantine area only for Chinese workers who will be coming back to Bangladesh to complete their projects. There will be a loss of 14 days for the quarantine to ensure that a person is free of the virus and after that, the persons may be allowed to join his/her work.

However, there is the concern about the possibility of getting someone infected with the virus among the people kept in quarantine. In such a case, the government may face a quandary. Returning the infected person via plane will expose others to the virus but keeping the person here, where the doctors are not aware of the details of the virus, is also not viable.



