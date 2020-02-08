Video
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:50 AM
Editorial

Now coronavirus halts our development projects

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020

Outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in China has not only hit that country alone but also has hit the progress of numerous development mega projects in Bangladesh which employ Chinese professionals. Many Chinese professionals who were working here in either with the Padma Bridge or the Pyra sea port went to China for their traditional New Year holiday vacation and are now stuck because the government has asked people to remain indoors. Moreover, flights from china have been deterred because researchers have found that the virus spreads quickly from person to person during close contact in airplanes and airports.

For Bangladesh, the outbreak may have serious economic ramifications because apart from the big projects, many others sectors, especially the textile sector, also features many Chinese buyers and buying houses. While the big projects will slow down, the adverse impact will also fall on the RMG sector as trade in the apparel sector will come to a halt.





In such circumstances, the government can open up a special screening sector and quarantine area only for Chinese workers who will be coming back to Bangladesh to complete their projects. There will be a loss of 14 days for the quarantine to ensure that a person is free of the virus and after that, the persons may be allowed to join his/her work.
However, there is the concern about the possibility of getting someone infected with the virus among the people kept in quarantine. In such a case, the government may face a quandary. Returning the infected person via plane will expose others to the virus but keeping the person here, where the doctors are not aware of the details of the virus, is also not viable.

Under such circumstances, the most practical solution would be to postpone the mega projects and make preparations to tackle a slowdown in the garment sector. If the emergency lingers then the government may have to fill some important posts through local recruitments until the Chinese professionals come back.



