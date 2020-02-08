





Bangla is our mother tongue and it is one of the largest speaking languages in the world. It is also recognized by UNESCO as the sweetest language of the world. Bangla is a rare language that sacrifices blood for its own safety as a Bangalee nation. It is our pride and prestige as a nation we feel.



But it is a matter of regret and shame that some FM radio stations willingly distort the Bangla language pronunciation. Radio Jockey and the anchors are encouraging the young audiences to follow those distortions. They proudly call it as "Banglish" (mixture of Bangla, Hindi and English pronunciation) which is followed by a segment of young generations as a thrilling but it seems to be an offensive crime. They also use that distorted word in the social media chatting and mobile messaging. Regional (local) language is partially distorted but it is by natural tongue and sequence.



Proper use of Bangla is mentioned in our constitution and a specific instruction is made by High Court order to follow that properly. Distortion of Bangla language is unaccepted and unusual and it is one kind of crime. Government should monitor the matter meticulously and steps to be taken to stop the distortion of Bangla pronunciation.











Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria Dhaka

Dear SirBangla is our mother tongue and it is one of the largest speaking languages in the world. It is also recognized by UNESCO as the sweetest language of the world. Bangla is a rare language that sacrifices blood for its own safety as a Bangalee nation. It is our pride and prestige as a nation we feel.But it is a matter of regret and shame that some FM radio stations willingly distort the Bangla language pronunciation. Radio Jockey and the anchors are encouraging the young audiences to follow those distortions. They proudly call it as "Banglish" (mixture of Bangla, Hindi and English pronunciation) which is followed by a segment of young generations as a thrilling but it seems to be an offensive crime. They also use that distorted word in the social media chatting and mobile messaging. Regional (local) language is partially distorted but it is by natural tongue and sequence.Proper use of Bangla is mentioned in our constitution and a specific instruction is made by High Court order to follow that properly. Distortion of Bangla language is unaccepted and unusual and it is one kind of crime. Government should monitor the matter meticulously and steps to be taken to stop the distortion of Bangla pronunciation.Md Zillur RahamanGandaria Dhaka