Denying India’s Muslims, their slice of pie

I have visited India, including its capital Delhi, a number of times. Watching the crowd go by, from the steps of Delhi's Jama Masjid, which is only a brisk 15-minute walk or one metro station away, from the bustling Chandni Chawk. For centuries, people who sat on these footsteps have pondered at the different faces that swiftly passed by. They have looked Indians. They were Indians. And yes, they are Indians!



Obviously, in the journey through time--most of them had looked like Muslims, even 'dressed' like Muslims; a trait which India's prime minister recently pointed out. He likes to believe that the clothes people wear 'are the symbols of their intentions'.

Without bias, I see them going about their everyday lives, freely. And whenever threatened, they transform themselves into a visible cluster, 'armed' with India's 'Tiranga', its Constitution, many framed portraits of Babasaheb Ambedkar, and some of Gandhi, chanting Jana Gana Mana and 'Hindustan Zindabad'.



What really happens, when the Republic's largest minority (one out of six to seven Indians) comes out on the steps of their holiest mosque--to pronounce they are Indians first, express their belief in the Constitution, the Flag and the Anthem, and reject the thoughtthat someone could now reimagine the basis of the Republic, whatever 'the' majority

All of us, who live in the 'subcontinent', have a stake in what happens in India. It is not hard to understand what has changed in India. Today, the Muslims are questioning, the majority India's first claim to Indian patriotism. They also refer to something that the British immigrants, dominated by those from India, had once chanted in Britain, four decades ago; when racism was rampant: 'Come what may, we are here to stay'.



No one can dare fight them.

And, absolutely no one can open fire at them even with a justification (?)

The big question has remained: Has India really changed? Or, as the more contemporary line goes: Mera desh badal gaya hai, mitron. You cannot even convince many Indians today, of the nuance between the CAA and NRC, the citizen and the refugee. And, too much already; particularly keeping in mind -the 2021 West Bengal elections.



The rest of India called the 'majority' had stepped out to achieve two things.

One, retrospectively protect the Bengali Hindus caught in the NRC net in Assam, and simultaneously, expel the Bengali Muslims.



And two, impress Bengali Hindus in West Bengal with the promise of a repeat.

In trying to put out a fire in Assam, and light another one in West Bengal, you now have ignited the flames in Delhi! The Jama Masjid is just about 7 km from Rashtrapati Bhavan, and it is supposedly under Section 144.



Can you imagine who is defying this in the streets of India, and how?

Clothes-caps, burkhas, hijab, the colour green-have been the most visible aspect, and stereotype, about Muslims.



Also, their loud, religious chants.One such was picked up from the Facebook page of one of the two young women who had drawn nationwide attention for saving a male friend- by hurling themselves between him and police lathis.



Obviously, implication was, along with some other scribbles, that she is driven by orthodox Islam, not nationalism or any commitment to secularism.There has been an even stronger symbolism of the angry Muslim, represented by the AK-47, RDX, the many Mujahideen and Lashkars, al-Qaeda and ISIS. And these shortsighted fanatics-the angry Muslims are but easy to fight and defeat.



Just as you may have read these ones, a Jaipur court has sentenced four such criminals, to death for serial blasts there.



For almost three decades now, the concern has been: What if the Muslims get really frustrated and take to terror?



Even miniature groups, from SIMI to the Indian Mujahideen, have confirmed this notion.

In India, someone as liberal and far-sighted, visionary as Dr Manmohan Singh had said to a gathering full of senior journalists at his 2009 election-time interaction at New Delhi's Constitution Club: that anyone complaining about special facilities for the Muslims, should be aware that even if 1 per cent of India's Muslims (about 200 million now) decided that that there was no future for them in India, the country would become ungovernable.



Indeed that was the flavour of the UPA decade, we had all enjoyed. India had to be generous to Muslims to prevent them from going rogue, or the wrong way.

Some young Muslims, in the odd, far flung pockets have taken to terror. Let's not remain complacent or put ourselves in a state of self denial.



The UPA put these down as firmly as the NDA might have done, today. The Batla House encounter, taking place heart of the troubled zone of Jamia Millia, was one such incident. There can be many interpretations of these facts. However, the conclusion would most likely remain be the same.



One side felt sorry for the Muslims and wanted to do something to 'assuage' them so that they may not turn anti-national. The other had angrily wanted both eyes for an eye, and even countenance terrorist vigilantism, from the majority. Eventually, both had agreed on viewing the Muslims with suspicion.



The other negative aspect about Indian Muslims has remained their clergy- the Bukharis of Jama Masjid, the Madanis, the sundry beards who would appear on commando-comic channels issuing or defending one nutty fatwa or the other.



There are so many of them, you could always find a Bukhari or a Madani to take a position for and against any issue evoking chaos in its fruition. Check out the Babri-Ayodhya judgment, for example.



Or a Bukhari pronouncing that the CAA-NRC was no threat to Muslims.

Quite certainly, he wouldn't dare to come to the pulpit in the mosque he is the custodian of and say this to the thousands on its steps.



A perfect world for India's Muslim's is still under search. And, most of these negative images are being challenged today.



With Jana Gana Mana in place of the kalma, the Tricolour, not the green, for a flag, pictures of Ambedkar and Gandhi and not Ka'aba, and 'Hindustan Zindabad.'

The one unaltered and defining feature of Muslims that has not changed, has been the 'attire'. To the rest of India, these are Muslims dressed 'like the Muslims'.

They keep reminding us there is no contradiction between how an Indian dresses or their sense of patriotism or what the Constitution owes the Muslims as citizens of India.

And those who wish to see the Indian Muslims in the usual 'Clash of Civilisations' binary l-have made a terrible blunder. In 1947, a majority of Indian Muslims walked away with Jinnah into their new nation, Pakistan.



In the 72 years since Jinnah, they are yet to trust a Muslim as their leader.

They have always reposed their faiths in a non-Muslim.



It isn't a perfect world yet because not everybody is as measured and astute as those on the steps of the Jama Masjid.



Cars have been burnt in old Delhi's Darya Ganj, abutting the Jama Masjid.

Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat are all seeing violent elements and West Bengal remains one spark away from a return of violence and arson.



However, none of this can put in the shade the change India's Muslims have signalled in Delhi. They are signalling the rise of a new Indian Muslim. Not afraid of their defining Muslim looks , and not shy of flaunting their nationalism.



Over the years, they have developed perseverance in character, and their powerful willingness- to fight on, carrying the Constitution, the Flag, the Anthem, Ambedkar, Gandhi with the echoing, loud chants of 'Hindustan Zindabad'.



Let us be honest, wherever we may live in this great subcontinent.



India's sizable Muslim population in a truly equal state would likely believe, it does deserves a place in the sun and a slice of the power, and governance pie.









The writer is a former educator based in India





