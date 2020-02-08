

Democracy and its future in Bangladesh

Sometimes it seems to me that Bangladesh is going forward to authoritarianism. Authoritarianism is a form of government where citizens are enforced to show strict obedience to the government at the expenses of personal freedom. Somebody may oppose my opinion, but it's true. If we look into the current political situation of our country, we will not be able to discover a mentionable number of other parties' active supporters among the general citizens. Apparently, all citizens are the supporters of ruling party. Such political view of the general citizens might be intentionally to save themselves from the disturb of ruling party leaders.



Frequently we hear from the responsible leaders of Bangladesh Awami League that they wouldn't like to take any new member in their party. That means they don't need any new supporter at this moment as they have enough supporters to win any election. None of the parties of any democratic country can provide such declaration. When a responsible leader or a party chief provides such declaration, it doesn't indicate the democratic political status by any means.



By observing the all kinds of elections--suppressing the oppositions, controlling the law enforcement agencies--a perception has been grown in the general citizens' mind that the Bangladesh Awami League will hold the ruling power for unlimited period of time. To exercise the power being a member/ leader of ruling party or to avoid troubling of daily life as a member/ leader of opposition, all activists of oppositions are ready to be a member/ leader of the ruling party.



If any activist of oppositions get any chance for being a member of ruling party, he will take this golden opportunity. Moreover, somebody would not like to take the chance to join the ruling party fearing negligence by existing leaders/members of ruling party as they will be a new comers. Limited post and position are fact as well. If the ruling party could provide the appropriate post and honor to all the activists including leaders/ members of the oppositions as well as general citizens, oppositions would be a zero supporters' party at this moment.



In the perspective of ruling party, they fear the oppositions' activists to accept into their party as they may create difficulties and they may become the betrayal, if they will get any chance. In a perfect democratic country, all parties would like to increase their party member anyhow. But we are observing opposite scenarios in Bangladesh as they have gotten enough supporters than expectations apparantly. In case if we find any opposition supporter from the general citizens, they will not agree to disclose their political views. What is the reason(s) behind such fear to disclose their political views?



Currently, political leaders of the ruling party in Bangladesh try to draw an attention to party chief only. They are not bothered for obtaining citizens' supports to win the election. Presently, party nomination is only a fact to be elected in any election. That is why leaders are moving forward to draw an attention to party chief instead of citizens' supports. Right now, politics of Bangladesh is party chief centric. Is this democracy? If I say this is authoritarianism, it will not be lie.



A relevant matter is that leader should be a competent and experienced in the political field. That means a perfect political leader will be who has grown from the root level. If we look into the neighboring country India, we observe that a tea seller has become a prime minister. It means that if somebody deserve the post as per their talent, they can be hold the respective post. In Bangladesh, who has developed self as a politician from childhood, he may not be a leader, if he has no better family background or he hasn't enough financial capacity.



In our country, student politics is an important issue for any political party and they are working for the main stream political parties. To participate in the national politics, students' leaders are being tortured by another group of political party frequently. Apart from this, an ward level (UP/ City Corporation) supporters maintain their political role from their child hood, but they (leader of student politics/ ward level) don't get any place in the political party, if they have no any connection with the central leaders, recognized family background or enough financial capacity to buy the post.



In most of the cases, political posts are inherited by family members. The activists who maintain their role from the student life or childhood in the ward level politics for the mainstream political party, they cannot hold the post. On the other hand, an inherent of a leader or a wealthy man hold this post, though they passed their students life & childhood abroad.



The objective of this article is not discussing about inherited post and purchased post rather to draw an attention to the conscious citizens about the elements of authoritarianism in our politics. Our country is moving forward to authoritarianism which is not supported by our constitution. This malpractice should be stopped and recover our citizens' right (democracy) to enable them to cast their vote properly.



The writer is member of Dhaka Taxes Bar Association and Columnist



















Sometimes it seems to me that Bangladesh is going forward to authoritarianism. Authoritarianism is a form of government where citizens are enforced to show strict obedience to the government at the expenses of personal freedom. Somebody may oppose my opinion, but it's true. If we look into the current political situation of our country, we will not be able to discover a mentionable number of other parties' active supporters among the general citizens. Apparently, all citizens are the supporters of ruling party. Such political view of the general citizens might be intentionally to save themselves from the disturb of ruling party leaders.Frequently we hear from the responsible leaders of Bangladesh Awami League that they wouldn't like to take any new member in their party. That means they don't need any new supporter at this moment as they have enough supporters to win any election. None of the parties of any democratic country can provide such declaration. When a responsible leader or a party chief provides such declaration, it doesn't indicate the democratic political status by any means.By observing the all kinds of elections--suppressing the oppositions, controlling the law enforcement agencies--a perception has been grown in the general citizens' mind that the Bangladesh Awami League will hold the ruling power for unlimited period of time. To exercise the power being a member/ leader of ruling party or to avoid troubling of daily life as a member/ leader of opposition, all activists of oppositions are ready to be a member/ leader of the ruling party.If any activist of oppositions get any chance for being a member of ruling party, he will take this golden opportunity. Moreover, somebody would not like to take the chance to join the ruling party fearing negligence by existing leaders/members of ruling party as they will be a new comers. Limited post and position are fact as well. If the ruling party could provide the appropriate post and honor to all the activists including leaders/ members of the oppositions as well as general citizens, oppositions would be a zero supporters' party at this moment.In the perspective of ruling party, they fear the oppositions' activists to accept into their party as they may create difficulties and they may become the betrayal, if they will get any chance. In a perfect democratic country, all parties would like to increase their party member anyhow. But we are observing opposite scenarios in Bangladesh as they have gotten enough supporters than expectations apparantly. In case if we find any opposition supporter from the general citizens, they will not agree to disclose their political views. What is the reason(s) behind such fear to disclose their political views?Currently, political leaders of the ruling party in Bangladesh try to draw an attention to party chief only. They are not bothered for obtaining citizens' supports to win the election. Presently, party nomination is only a fact to be elected in any election. That is why leaders are moving forward to draw an attention to party chief instead of citizens' supports. Right now, politics of Bangladesh is party chief centric. Is this democracy? If I say this is authoritarianism, it will not be lie.A relevant matter is that leader should be a competent and experienced in the political field. That means a perfect political leader will be who has grown from the root level. If we look into the neighboring country India, we observe that a tea seller has become a prime minister. It means that if somebody deserve the post as per their talent, they can be hold the respective post. In Bangladesh, who has developed self as a politician from childhood, he may not be a leader, if he has no better family background or he hasn't enough financial capacity.In our country, student politics is an important issue for any political party and they are working for the main stream political parties. To participate in the national politics, students' leaders are being tortured by another group of political party frequently. Apart from this, an ward level (UP/ City Corporation) supporters maintain their political role from their child hood, but they (leader of student politics/ ward level) don't get any place in the political party, if they have no any connection with the central leaders, recognized family background or enough financial capacity to buy the post.In most of the cases, political posts are inherited by family members. The activists who maintain their role from the student life or childhood in the ward level politics for the mainstream political party, they cannot hold the post. On the other hand, an inherent of a leader or a wealthy man hold this post, though they passed their students life & childhood abroad.The objective of this article is not discussing about inherited post and purchased post rather to draw an attention to the conscious citizens about the elements of authoritarianism in our politics. Our country is moving forward to authoritarianism which is not supported by our constitution. This malpractice should be stopped and recover our citizens' right (democracy) to enable them to cast their vote properly.The writer is member of Dhaka Taxes Bar Association and Columnist