

Garment workers: They are not robots!



Young women are migrating from the countryside to urban areas for seeking jobs as most of them have at least primary to secondary education. They are the real herowho is struggling hard in every step of their lives. Yes, I am talking about the female garments workers who are working almost all day long in our garments industries to build up a strong green economy for Bangladesh. They are migrating from the countrysides to urban life and trying to adapt to the worst scenarios in their lives in dense city areas. They are trying to adapt themselves in many different and unknown ways which may impact their mental and physical health and that is not a positive way.



Much research and seminars have been conducted regarding their economical point of view in where their health, wage, household conditions, working condition, and others are describing in several ways. But what about their mental wellbeing, their mind, feelings, and mood which may also affect their production chain or performance? These things are not considered; because they are robot? They have the same feelings, affection, and moods that we have in our everyday lives! Very few we are thinking and talking about these issues. Yes, we always think about our factory productivity, development, good working condition but these all about from the factory side and not from the human side.



We never think about their feelings that also affect their productivity. Human has a holistic approach in their mind and behavior. The better living environment always reflects the effective human performance. Just focus on their living conditions and lifestyle. Now think seriously, what are their living conditions? Is it not miserable or devastating? Just considering our situation after the whole day's extreme workload when we move to our home we always expect some better living conditions to enhance the quality of our lives. We need a different kind of recreational objects to heal our lives all the time in our home.



We have a TV, air-conditioning system, refrigerator, gaming and exercising instruments, beautiful toilet, and kitchens, lots of light sources, amazing wall paint, sofa, bed, table after all a large space for gathering and cooking, etc. in our home. But what is happening to them? They are working tremendously in the factory even doing the overtime only to upgrade their monthly income to maintain their poor households properly but when they reach their home they are facing lots of problems and situations there. The lack of electricity, water, gas, sanitation and living more than three to five persons in a tiny place or room with their child, sometimes parents, husband, can we imagine how they feel? How their emotions and minds reflect their behavior and mood in thosecircumstances?



Its very complex to answer this specific question. This time I have a story in my mind. It was that time when I visited some of the garments factories for my academic research purposes in Dhaka city. I was hopeless to see their living conditions and it just looked like a slum in where people were jammed in a congested life with no vision or ambition.They had no expectations because of their poorness and finally, they were mentally depressed. They only know they need to wake up very early in the morning after that within very few times they need to complete their bathing, cooking,cleaning, and self-preparingby maintaining the congested system with others and then they need to join their factory works by public transports or on foot in full swing after some so-called poorer breakfast.



They just know they need to work more and more for money only, not for any quality of life. Some of them are living beside the noisy and dusty urban roadside I found that was built by plastics and other cheap materials. Someday, rainwater might enter into their sleeping area, might be dusty air shakes their plastic curtainsuddenly but they had no objections because their needs were so limited and we the people are not able to fulfill these limited needs most of the time. Then I thought what is the basic differences between our home and theirso-called 'home'.



If I was not wrong they called it home from their core and they always trying to organize all of their households in that tiny area what a wonderfull way within these shortages. In architecture, we always talk about humanity, environmental and other elements like air, light, texture, form, surface, size, pollution,etcto build up a sustainable living condition but in their case, we are just taking a huge contribution from them to enrich ourselves but meanwhile what are we returning to them. A good life, or some hopes or glimpse of happiness! We the architectsalways doing our job to make a beautiful and exciting place for those who have the ability.



We are always happy to share our extraordinary designs to the public to show our design potentiality and capabilities. But is it not necessary to think about them in an optimized way who cannot change their physical conditionfor better living. Now the human dimension is changed and the whole world is looking forward to a new dimension of life. We need to think differently and need to address the societal human behavior and spatial perceptions with oureveryday experience in the built environment.On the other side, human living space is decreasing day by day because of the excessive land value is increasing.



Although there are many domestic, social, political, economic implications and barriers in that case to increase the land value and we the architects are more focused on space management only nowadays. It is only seen how many bedrooms, drawing rooms, balconies, and other physical issues in our design aspect in wherevery fewintellectual considerationof human moods, feelings, and mental wellbeing not only for the new design but also for the existing one.



We are talking about the human-centric design but we are designing a series of small rooms beside a long dark corridor without no daylight for a dormitory or institution or hospital etc! And that is the real fact happening in our urban environment. Even if we have very small thinking about the wall surface, texture and color use pattern which have a strong contribution to building up positive human feelingsthat finally impact our mental wellbeing. There is evidence in a room having a sky blueceiling to increase the worker's work performances than a room having other colors.



Finally, come back to my article title "They are not a robot!". The class of people I am talking about cannot afford any kind of change at any time in their houses. Their family lives on very little income. We have to think deeply about them and their living conditions. Because if they do not get a good place to live, it may be small, but if there is no chance of mental development in there, it will not be able to satisfy them.And because of this, it will have an impact on their working conditions, which will affect the country's economy. So now is the high time to think about where these poor young energetic people live for sound mental wellbeing.



Sajal Chowdhuryis an Assistant Professor at the Deptartment of Architecture, CUET, Bangladesh; and is doing his PhD at the University of Melbourne, Australia. He is an active member of the ZEMCH EXD Network.















