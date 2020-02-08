‘Mujib Corner’ opens in Gopalganj



Additional Chief Engineer of PWD, Gopalganj zone, Md Abul Khair inaugurating "Bangabandhu Gallery" marking the celebration of Mujib Barsha at the PWD on Wednesday. photo: observer









Additional Chief Engineer of PWD, district zone, Md Abul Khair inaugurated these cutting ribbon.

The inaugural function was followed by a Milad Mahfil seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members.

It was attended, among others, by PWD Supervising Engineer (Gopalganj circle) Md Mashiur Rahman, Executive Engineer Amit Kumar Biswas, Executive Engineer of PWD E/M P&D Department Shekhar Chandra Biswas, and Sub-Divisional Engineer Mirza Shibly Mahmud.

