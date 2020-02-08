Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:50 AM
Home Countryside

‘Mujib Corner’ opens in Gopalganj

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

Additional Chief Engineer of PWD, Gopalganj zone, Md Abul Khair inaugurating "Bangabandhu Gallery" marking the celebration of Mujib Barsha at the PWD on Wednesday. photo: observer

Additional Chief Engineer of PWD, Gopalganj zone, Md Abul Khair inaugurating "Bangabandhu Gallery" marking the celebration of Mujib Barsha at the PWD on Wednesday. photo: observer

GOPALGANJ, Feb 7: To mark the celebration of "Mujib Barsha", birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "Mujib Corner" and "Bangabandhu Gallery" were inaugurated at local Public Works Department (PWD) on Wednesday.




Additional Chief Engineer of PWD, district zone, Md Abul Khair inaugurated these cutting ribbon.
The inaugural function was followed by a Milad Mahfil seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members.
It was attended, among others, by PWD Supervising Engineer (Gopalganj circle) Md Mashiur Rahman, Executive Engineer Amit Kumar Biswas, Executive Engineer of PWD E/M P&D Department Shekhar Chandra Biswas, and Sub-Divisional Engineer Mirza Shibly Mahmud.
Different rare pictures and documentaries on Bangabandhu's life and works have been placed in the "Bangabandhu Gallery", and various types of books on Bangabandhu in the "Mujib Corner".



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Mujib Corner’ opens in Gopalganj
Netrakona DC Moinul Islam, as chief guest, distributed certificates
Prisoner dies in Barishal
Banana price makes farmers happy in SW region
100 illegal structures demolished in Gaibandha
Five nabbed with drugs in five dists
Two kill selves in 2 districts
Workshop for journos held in Kishoreganj


Latest News
Finding error in everything is BNP’s habit: Hasan Mahmud
We can come strong in second innings: Shanto
‘Kabiraj’ held for raping teenage girl
Ekushey Book Fair draws huge crowd on Friday
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
Negative politics causes BNP defeat in city polls: Quader
India wants Modi’s Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla
An orangutan extends a helping hand to man
7 pirates held after overnight clash with fishermen
Benapole’s thermal scanner faulty, none at Burimari
Most Read News
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
Bangladeshi jailed in UK for killing wife, daughters
Brig Gen Dr MR Khan's 8th death anniv tomorrow
Three ‘Robbers’ held in Chuadanga
Newborn’s body found in Buriganga
New virus infected around 31,400 people globally
Bangladesh sent to bat first
Remittance outflow from the country shrouded in mystery
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft