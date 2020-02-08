

Banana price makes farmers happy in SW region

As the farmers are getting their deserved price, they are happy, according to field sources.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources said the department has set the target to produce 15,873 tonnes of banana on a total of 9,978 hectares of land in 10 districts that are Jashore, Khulna, Magura, Narail, Jhenidah, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Kushtia, Satkhira and Bagerhat this year.

The sources said the production is good due to no adverse weather; The production was not so good at the very beginning of the season, due to lack of adequate rain. Later on the production was good.

Local sources said as the banana farming is more profitable than other crops, the farmers are comparatively more attentive in cultivating this.

DAE sources said varieties of banana including Sagar and Sarbi were cultivated in the south-western portion of the country this year. Of these, Sarbi variety was cultivated on most of the land here. As it needs less labour for cultivation than paddy, jute and sugarcane, the farmers are here more getting into it. Bananas are usually sold from garden and the market price hardly decreases. As a result, it becomes popular among the farmers day by day. The local farmers are also cultivating pointed gourd beside banana here.

Banana Farmer Imran Hossain said he has been cultivating banana for over an era. Primarily, he started cultivating it on the land of other crops. As banana farming is more profitable, he started farming it seriously later on. Seeing his success, many farmers of the area are now getting interest in it.

Another farmer Saiful Hasan said starting banana farming needs less capital. Planting 250 to 300 banana trees on a bigha of land costs Tk 20,000 to Tk 25,000; a farmer can make profit of over Tk 1,00,000 from it. A banana farmer can also earn money by selling plants, he added.

Banana farmer Shamsul Haque said they do not face any problem to sell the banana. The wholesale traders buy this from the garden with a good price. If DAE provides training about the cultivation, the farmers will be benefitted a lot.

He also said farming banana is more profitable in hill tracts. Different varieties of banana including Bengali, Champa and Sagar are being cultivated in the hill tracts. Over 50 families in the village are now cultivating banana on one to three acres of land.

As there is no cold storage in the district, the farmers are sometimes forced to sell this at a low price, he added.

















