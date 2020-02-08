100 illegal structures demolished in Gaibandha





A team of high officials of Roads and Highways Department (RHD), led by Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Faruk, executive magistrate and state and law officer of RHD, conducted the drive from 10am to 6pm.

During the drive, extended portions of multi-storied buildings were also demolished. Sources said some local influential had illegally occupied the land possessed by the RHD and built business establishments there.

RHD Executive Engineer Mohammad Asaduzzaman and Sub Divisional Engineer Mosharraf Hossain accompanied the team during the drive.









Earlier, a number of shop and building owners removed the materials of the structures safely before the drive began.

RHD Executive Magistrate Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Faruk said they conducted the drive to let smooth construction work of four-lane.



GAIBANDHA, Feb 6: At least 100 illegal structures were demolished in a drive from both sides of the Gaibandha-Palashbari Road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.A team of high officials of Roads and Highways Department (RHD), led by Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Faruk, executive magistrate and state and law officer of RHD, conducted the drive from 10am to 6pm.During the drive, extended portions of multi-storied buildings were also demolished. Sources said some local influential had illegally occupied the land possessed by the RHD and built business establishments there.RHD Executive Engineer Mohammad Asaduzzaman and Sub Divisional Engineer Mosharraf Hossain accompanied the team during the drive.Earlier, a number of shop and building owners removed the materials of the structures safely before the drive began.RHD Executive Magistrate Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Faruk said they conducted the drive to let smooth construction work of four-lane.