Five nabbed with drugs in five dists





DINAJPUR: Police arrested a drug trader along with 480 bottles of phensedyl from Kathaora Intersection in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Arrested Sajib Uddin is the son of late Nazir Uddin of Kasba Sagorpur Village under Jotbani Union in Birampur Upazila of the district.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Debi Kanto Roy said on a tip-off they raided the said area and arrested the drug peddler with the phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Fulbari PS in this connection, and the arrested was sent to jail through the court on Thursday noon, the SI added.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a former UP member along with five yaba tablets near Chandkhali Bazaar in Betagi Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Arrested Wasim Reza Panna was the member of No. 6 Kazirabad UP in the upazila.

DB police sources said they chased the UP member and arrested him along with the yaba from the said area.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Betagi PS in this connection.

BARISHAL: Police arrested a youth along with 300 yaba tablets from Kaunia area of the city on Tuesday night.

Arrested Md Russell Hawlader, 23, is the son of late Kamal Hawlader of the area, and a tiles mechanic.

Deputy Police Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police Md Khairul Alam confirmed the matter on Wednesday noon.

Kaunia PS SI Miraz Molla filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug trader along with 970 yaba tablets from Mohishalbari area in Godagari Municipality of the district on Tuesday night.

Arrested Nasim Uddin, 22, is the son of Azad Ali of the area.

Acting Company Commander of RAB-5 Mollabari Camp SM Morshed Hasan said on a tip-off they arrested the drug trader along with the yaba, one mobile phone set, two SIM cards, one motorcycle and cash Tk 2,000.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Godagari PS, said a press release of RAB.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Members of Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a young entrepreneur with 275 yaba tablets from Gorakmondal Border area under Naodanga Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Wadud Moni, 32, son of Abdul Wahid of Boro Panshia Village. He is the owner of Union Digital Centre, a business enterprise located in Pirgacha Upazila Sadar of Rangpur.

Gorakmondal Camp Habildar of Lalmonirhat BGB-15 Tayibur Rahman said a team of BGB arrested Wadud Moni with yaba tablets in Fulmati area at night.

Later, the arrested was handed over to the police.









A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Fulbari PS in this connection, Habildar added.





