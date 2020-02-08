Two kill selves in 2 districts





KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A fifth grader girl killed self by hanging in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Shilpi Akhter, 12, was the daughter of late Siraj of Charbasu area in the upazila, and a student of Purba Zahazmara Government Primary School.

Charkadira Union Parishad Member Arman Bhuiyan said Shilpi's mother rebuked her on Tuesday afternoon for study and other matters. Later, Shilpi hanged self from a tree beside her house on Tuesday night.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the news.

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: A madrasa student killed self by hanging inside a bathroom of the madrasa in Paikgachha Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Deceased Shakil, 12, was a hafez of Jamiatus Sunnah Darul Ulum Shibbati Madrasa, and the son of Abdul Odud of Kanaidia Village under Tala Upazila of Satkhira District.

Students of the madrasa said, being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

OC (Investigation) of Paikgachha PS Ashraful Alam confirmed the news.

















