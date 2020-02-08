Video
Workshop for journos held in Kishoreganj

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Feb 7: Bangladesh Press Council organised a day-long workshop for journalists in the  conference room of Collectorate Bhavan in the town on Thursday.
Press Council Chairman Justice Muhammad Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed inaugurated the programme. Rejwan Ahmed Toufic, MP, attended the function as chief guest while Deputy Commissioner Md Sarowar Morshed Chowdhury chaired it.
Among others, Pres Council General Secretary Md Shah Alam, and Police Super Md Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar) attended it as special guests.
At least 42 journalists took part in the workshop.


