Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:49 AM
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

Three persons were found dead in three districts- Bogura, Sirajganj and Munshiganj, in two days.
BOGURA: Police recovered a youth's throat-slit burnt body from Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Selim Hossen, 30, was the son of Kofir Uddin of Zianagar Khidirpara Village in the upazila.
Locals saw the body in a field in Berunjagram area and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Dupchanchia Police Station (PS) Shahidul Islam.
Police suspect that someone might have killed him and burned the body to hide the identity of the victim.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered an old man's hanging body from the roof of a mosque in Ullahpara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Shukur Ali, 75, was a resident of Dadpur Village in the upazila.
Ullahpara Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Golam Mostafa said locals saw the body on the roof of Ullahpara Municipality Central mosque and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered a mason's body from the Dhaleswari River near Mollar Char Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon, six days after he went missing.
Deceased Dulal was the son of late Main Uddin Molla of the village.
In-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Outpost Abdus Salam said locals saw the body in the said area and informed police. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police arrested the deceased's cousin Shakil Molla in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Mujib Corner’ opens in Gopalganj
Netrakona DC Moinul Islam, as chief guest, distributed certificates
Prisoner dies in Barishal
Banana price makes farmers happy in SW region
100 illegal structures demolished in Gaibandha
Five nabbed with drugs in five dists
Two kill selves in 2 districts
Workshop for journos held in Kishoreganj


Latest News
Finding error in everything is BNP’s habit: Hasan Mahmud
We can come strong in second innings: Shanto
‘Kabiraj’ held for raping teenage girl
Ekushey Book Fair draws huge crowd on Friday
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
Negative politics causes BNP defeat in city polls: Quader
India wants Modi’s Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla
An orangutan extends a helping hand to man
7 pirates held after overnight clash with fishermen
Benapole’s thermal scanner faulty, none at Burimari
Most Read News
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
Bangladeshi jailed in UK for killing wife, daughters
Brig Gen Dr MR Khan's 8th death anniv tomorrow
Three ‘Robbers’ held in Chuadanga
Newborn’s body found in Buriganga
New virus infected around 31,400 people globally
Bangladesh sent to bat first
Remittance outflow from the country shrouded in mystery
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft