Three found dead in three districts





BOGURA: Police recovered a youth's throat-slit burnt body from Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Selim Hossen, 30, was the son of Kofir Uddin of Zianagar Khidirpara Village in the upazila.

Locals saw the body in a field in Berunjagram area and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Dupchanchia Police Station (PS) Shahidul Islam.

Police suspect that someone might have killed him and burned the body to hide the identity of the victim.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered an old man's hanging body from the roof of a mosque in Ullahpara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Shukur Ali, 75, was a resident of Dadpur Village in the upazila.

Ullahpara Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Golam Mostafa said locals saw the body on the roof of Ullahpara Municipality Central mosque and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered a mason's body from the Dhaleswari River near Mollar Char Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon, six days after he went missing.

Deceased Dulal was the son of late Main Uddin Molla of the village.

In-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Outpost Abdus Salam said locals saw the body in the said area and informed police. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police arrested the deceased's cousin Shakil Molla in this connection.















