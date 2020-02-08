Patient dies at Laxmipur hospital for ‘negligence’





Deceased Badsha Mia, 55, was a resident of Charbangshi Village in Raipur Upazila of the district.

Family sources said Badsha was admitted to the hospital about 1am on Thursday with chest pain. But, neither any doctor nor a nurse came for his proper treatment, they alleged.

He fell on the floor of a toilet following dizziness and then, the doctors declared him dead about 10am, the family members said.

Angered by the incident, locals and relatives staged demonstration inside the hospital.

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital Dr Anwar Hossain said Badsha was given treatment after being admitted to the hospital with cardiac problems.

It was unexpected as he died suddenly, said the RMO, adding that actions will be taken after investigation.















