

Canal at Lalmohan set to disappear

Once, passenger launches would ply through the canal ranging from launch ghat to sadar bazaar. In course of time, the launch ghat was relocated, but the dishonest quarters tried to grab the canal.

Though launches no longer ply trough the canal, it is still useful for local traders. The canal is also a source of water for extinguishing fire.

Meanwhile, various markets have been built through filling a number of ponds with earth in the upazila town.

The canal is also playing a vital role in reducing water-logging in the bazaar.

But, the systematic grabbing is taking place before the very eyes of the authorities concerned.

The businessmen of the bazaar have expressed their concern over the grabbing.

Convener of Lalmohan Bazaar Businessmen's Association and upazila Awami League Finance Secretary Ali Ahmed (BA) said, Lalmohan Bazaar is the heart of the district's businesses. Traders of different areas, including Borhanuddin, Tazumuddin, Char Fasson and Monpura, purchase commodities from this bazaar. These goods are transported by boats. But, a vested quarter is trying to grab the canal, and it is disrupting its navigability.

Traders are counting extra money for transporting commodities by roads. It also results in the high prices of products.

The authorities concerned should take measure to save the canal, he demanded.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Habibul Hasan Rumi said, "We've submitted reports to the higher authorities mentioning all the grabbed canals. We will start canal rescue drive very soon."

















