

Mamun makes household items from betel nut leaf

Hearing this, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sabrin Chowdhury and Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Akhter Jahan Sathi visited the factory recently.

During the visit, they found the household items being made in a three-room unit.

Mamun said, "I hope that unemployed youths will be encouraged in this business and be self-reliant."

He has been manufacturing the items for the last six years. He is now thinking to export those abroad.

Besides the items, he has plans to make shoe, wallet and purses with betel nut leaf, he further said.

The UNO assured him of providing all necessary helps in this connection.

The buyers will find the products attractive, and many helpless people will be self-reliant through this business, the UNO said.

These items are the best alternatives to the plastic ones, the UNO added.

























